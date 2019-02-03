× Officials: 1 dead after being struck by car on freeway

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after being fatally struck by a car on northbound I-43 near Capitol Drive late night Saturday, Feb. 3.

According to the North Shore Fire Department, crews arrived on scene around 11:12 p.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was requested around 11:39 p.m.

The freeway was closed at Capitol Drive following the incident, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. The closure lasted about four hours.

Crews on scene with a crash involving a pedestrian struck 4700blk I43 NB I43. Freeway being closed at Capitol Drive. Please avoid the area. — North Shore Fire (@NorthShoreFire) February 3, 2019

Units on scene n/b I-43 with person struck by vehicles on freeway. Full northbound closure at Capitol. — North Shore Fire (@NorthShoreFire) February 3, 2019

I43 NB Crash at Hampton: Full freeway closure at Capitol Dr. @mkemedexamine requested to scene. Investigation to be handled by @MCSOSheriff — North Shore Fire (@NorthShoreFire) February 3, 2019

Crash Update: Freeway remains closed at Capitol. Investigation will be handled by Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. @mkemedexamine requested to scene. — North Shore Fire (@NorthShoreFire) February 3, 2019