Officials: 1 dead after being struck by car on freeway
MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after being fatally struck by a car on northbound I-43 near Capitol Drive late night Saturday, Feb. 3.
According to the North Shore Fire Department, crews arrived on scene around 11:12 p.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was requested around 11:39 p.m.
The freeway was closed at Capitol Drive following the incident, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. The closure lasted about four hours.
43.101248 -87.917315