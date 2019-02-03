Dense fog advisory for Jefferson, Dodge, Fond du Lac Counties until noon Sunday

Officials: 1 dead after being struck by car on freeway

Posted 7:00 am, February 3, 2019, by

North Shore Fire Department

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after being fatally struck by a car on northbound I-43 near Capitol Drive late night Saturday, Feb. 3.

According to the North Shore Fire Department, crews arrived on scene around 11:12 p.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was requested around 11:39 p.m.

The freeway was closed at Capitol Drive following the incident, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.  The closure lasted about four hours.

 

 