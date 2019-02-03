× Police: 13-year-old boy arrested after telling Siri ‘I am going to shoot up a school’

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 31 after police said he threatened a school shooting — telling Siri “I am going to shoot up a school.”

According to police, the reply identified multiple schools in the Valparaiso, Indiana area due to his location. Police said the boy shared a screenshot of his Siri inquiry and response on social media. His contacts on social media reached out to police in Chesterton, who contacted authorities in Valparaiso.

He was identified as a student at Chesterton Middle School.

Police said he made no direct threat to a specific person, school, or school system.

An investigation revealed he had no access to weapons, and posted the picture on social media as a joke. Police determined the threat was not credible.

However, police noted these types of communications are taken very seriously. Police were working with Valparaiso Community Schools officials to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old boy was detained at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of intimidation.