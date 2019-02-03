× Police: Man found dead on ice in Kenosha park

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a body found at Southport Park Sunday morning, Feb. 3.

According to officials, police received a call around 8:36 a.m. regarding what appeared to be a person laying out on the Lake Michigan ice. The police were told the body was about 50 yards away from the shoreline.

Police located the body when they arrived on scene, and with assistance from fire officials, they were able to remove the man from the ice.

Police say the incident appears the be isolated, and the cause of death has not been determined. The man has not yet been identified.