Pothole shuts down runway at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — A spokeswoman with General Mitchell International Airport said Sunday evening, Feb. 3 a pothole led airport officials to close a runway.

The pothole was caused by the subzero temperatures we saw last week, and the subsequent rapid warming.

The airport spokeswoman said the pothole was being filled and cured by crews.

The second runway was being used for the time being. The airport spokeswoman said this had not led to any major delays or flight disruptions.

