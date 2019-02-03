× ‘Reckless behavior:’ Sheriff investigates shots fired; multiple homes struck near 47th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shots fired incident in which multiple homes were struck Sunday morning, Feb. 3 in the area near 47th and Lisbon.

Sheriff’s officials said the call came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. — a report of shots fired on the southbound on-ramp to Highway 175 at Lisbon. Officials then received information that multiple homes were struck by gunfire near 47th and Lisbon.

Deputies and police officers canvassed the neighborhood, and said they did not find any gunshot victims. Multiple bullet casings were recovered on the on-ramp to Highway 175.

“As our investigation is in its early stages to apprehend those responsible for this reckless behavior, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will exhaust every measure to bring to justice those responsible for this offense and work to ensure the safety of the motoring public along our freeway system,” said Sheriff Earnell Lucas in a news release.



Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s officials at 414-278-4788.