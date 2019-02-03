Senior leading the way in 3 sports for Faith Lutheran H.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMS BAY-- Luke Thomas is a senior at Faith Christian High School. He is a 3-sport athlete. He plays soccer, basketball and competes in track & field. In basketball, Luke is the captain of the team that is currently 14-1 on the season. In track, he took second at State last spring in 100m run. Luke says he plans on going to college for four years and then getting his masters after that. He comes from a big family, 6 siblings. He wants to have a big family of his own after college.

