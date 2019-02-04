Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – 6 a.m. Wednesday

An elected official not following the rules

Posted 10:00 pm, February 4, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- An elected official turning a blind eye to the rules -- and making big money. Is she getting special treatment? FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn gets answers, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9.