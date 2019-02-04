Brothers charged in month-long crime spree that included fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Two brothers are charged in connection with a month-long crime spree involving 10 incidents, including a fatal shooting prosecutors said followed the theft of a vehicle.

On 62nd Street, according to police, Terry Jones and his friend saw Jarmall Bingham steal his friend’s vehicle. The two drove around for hours trying to find it, police said. A witness told police that theft might have led to Terry Jones’ death.

Terry Jones, 24, was found in an alley off Clarke Street seven days after his friend’s vehicle was stolen. A witness said Jones and Bingham were together right before his death. According to court documents, Jones said to Bingham: “How are you going to rob me? I know you. I know your people.” Then, a witness told police, Bingham shot Jones.

The homicide was unsolved for a month, until Bingham and his brother Alonzie were arrested after a police chase. Authorities believed the two operated a “mobile drug house” out of their vehicle.

Investigators said it’s believed the Bingham brothers were distributing and protecting illegal drug sales. When police searched the vehicle that crashed, ending the chase, they found two guns matching the description of the gun used to kill Jones.

Jarmell Bingham, 21, faces 10 charges:

Take and drive vehicle without consent, as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater

First degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, habitual criminality repeater — two counts

Vehicle operator attempting to flee/elude officer, habitual criminality repeater

Possession with intent to deliver heroin, greater than three to 10 grams, as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, greater than one to five grams, as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater, second and subsequent offense

Possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 grams, as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater, second and subsequent offense

Felony bail jumping, habitual criminality repeater

Maintaining a drug trafficking place, as party to a crime, habitual criminality repeater, second and subsequent offense

Jarmell Bingham made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, Feb. 2. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 8.

Cash bond was set at $200,000.

Alonzie Bingham, 20, faces two charges:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, greater than one to five grams, as party to a crime

Possession with intent to deliver heroin, greater than three to 10 grams, as party to a crime

He also made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, Feb. 2, where probable cause was found for further proceedings and a preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 8. Cash bond was set at $3,000.