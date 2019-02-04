Caught on camera: MPD seeks help to ID armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for armed robbery of a business.

The crime happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 near Hawley and Main. Officials say the suspect, while armed with a knife, grabbed onto the victim’s shirt and demanded money from the cash register. After obtaining an unknown amount of money, the suspect fled the location.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 40 to 45 years of age, 6′ tall, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a blue winter jacket with white stripes, a dark polo shirt with a black shirt underneath, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.