‘Giving back:’ Stan’s Share-A-Pair Shoe Drive sets out to collect 25K pairs of shoes

BROOKFIELD -- A pair of shoes that gets us to and from is something we often take for granted, but those at Stan's Fit For Your Feet are taking steps to fit those who need it most.

The family tradition is back for another year.

"It's a great feeling," said Jim Sajdak, president, Stan's Fit For Your Feet. "To date, we've collected over 250,000 pairs of gently worn shoes."

During February 2019 alone, Sajdak and his family set out to collect 25,000 pairs of shoes during their Share-A-Pair Shoe Drive.

"Men's, women's and children's -- in all sizes," said Sajdak. "I remember one gentleman at Repairers of the Breach who said, 'now I can finally go on a job interview. I had nothing before.'"

Most donations will remain in the Milwaukee community, while others will be sent abroad.

"Some of our team members have gone down to Guatemala," said Sajdak.

An opportunity to share the love is why Jessica Bordini, a customer, said she takes part in the campaign each year.

"Especially I think in this weather that we've been having, it's really important to teach our kids that we may have the basic necessities, but not everyone does," said Bordini.

During the bitter cold stretch at the end of January, Sajdak said he particularly noticed the need.

"People were going around with footwear that was just not appropriate," said Sajdak.

Sajdak is asking you to help by dropping off gently used or new shoes and socks at any Stan's location.

"It's not just about business. It's about giving back, and that's so important to us," said Sajdak.

Additionally, when you donate to Share-A-Pair, you'll receive a $10 gift card toward your next footwear purchase at Stan's -- throughout the month of February.

Stan's Share-A-Pair Shoe Drive runs through Feb. 28. Donations are being collected at all Stan's Fit For Your Feet locations in Brookfield, Glendale and Greenfield.