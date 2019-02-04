‘Guardians and protectors:’ MPD’s new website showcases services officers provide to community

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) announced on Monday, Feb. 4 the launch of a new website — MPDGuardians.com.

The new site has four components, including Guardians, Districts, Source and Resources. Officials say each component provides the user with relevant and valuable information, showcasing the variety of services MPD officers provide to the Milwaukee community.

Sergeant Sheronda Grant of the Milwaukee Police Department issued the following statement on this new website:

“The new website has been in development for quite some time. We wanted to ensure we carefully thought out the theme of the new site so that it not only truly represents the role MPD plays in our community, but also provides valuable news and resources. The department’s previous website, featured a more militaristic display of law enforcement. This is no longer an accurate representation of our relationship with the Milwaukee community – we truly are guardians and protectors of the city, and this new website helps share that message.”

MPDGuardians.com was created in partnership with Cramer-Krasselt. It launched on Nov. 16, 2018.