‘I am running for governor:’ Video shows officer calmed man charged in Election Day threats

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News obtained new video showing how police were able to arrest a man prosecutors said threatened to "air out" a polling place on Election Day. One of the first officers on scene kept Brandon Baker calm, even as she learned of the multiple weapons prosecutors said he had.

Seven charges were filed against Baker, 20, in November:

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Carrying a concealed weapon (three counts)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams)

Possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin

In January, the court found Baker was not competent to proceed in the case against him, and he was ordered committed for mental health treatment.

In the early hours of Nov. 6, 2018, police were called to 29th and Michigan for reports of multiple shots fired.

Video from the scene showed Officer April Rivera began to speak with Baker.

"What is that in your hand sir?" Officer Rivera asked.

"An AR-15," Baker replied. "I'm not breaking the law. I am running for governor."

"OK. Keep it up in the air, please," said Officer Rivera.

She called for backup as Baker, in the video, ranted about running for governor. The officer saw another handgun in his waistband.

"Everyone can have a gun. Militia! That's what we need to do. We need to organize a militia," said Baker.

After figuring out his name, Officer Rivera worked to calm him.

"What did you want to talk to us about sir? You have been very respectful and I do appreciate you keeping your hands up where I can see them," said Officer Rivera.

Baker was honest about the weapons he had.

"So you have three firearms on you?" Officer Rivera asked.

"No. I have four," Baker responded.

"You said vote for Brandon Daniel Baker?" Officer Rivera asked.

Baker was then distracted enough for a police sergeant to take him to the ground.

"I want you to be your boss' boss. Please vote for me. That's all I want to do is help people. I just don't want to get murdered," said Baker.

Dozens of casings were found on the roof of the building, and police recovered four weapons and multiple magazines. Police said Baker claimed he was "going to the poll and air it out." He also told police he shot from the roof for publicity on Twitter.

FOX6 News spoke with Baker's attorney, who said "no comment," but she did note the case against Baker was suspended when he was ordered committed due to the competency issues.

A review hearing was scheduled for April.