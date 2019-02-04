Man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his brother sentenced to 4 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jonathan Eldridge on Monday, Feb. 4 to four years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of his own brother last September.

Eldridge, 33, pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 to an amended charge of second degree reckless homicide. A “use of a dangerous weapon” enhancer was dismissed at that time.

According to the criminal complaint, Eldridge, his brother and their friend were out drinking in West Allis on Sept. 24, 2018. While they were driving down Beloit Road near Lincoln Avenue, he and his brother had gotten into an argument. Eldridge said his brother started to hit him, so he pulled over, started hitting back, and told his brother to get out of the car.

The friend driving with the brothers told authorities that both men were punching each other in the face and they saw Eldridge get “the victim a couple of times with the knife.”

Eldridge said they were punching each other and had almost lost control of the vehicle — causing him to stab his brother in the leg. He said he didn’t remember stabbing his brother anywhere else because of how drunk he was.

In the criminal complaint, Eldridge said that after his brother got out of the vehicle, he went back to look for him — not thinking he had killed his brother.

Eldridge said he couldn’t remember what the fight was even about, that it happened really fast and that he only stabbed his brother once.

Police later found the body of a man, identified as 34-year-old Benjamin Eldridge, with multiple stab wounds, lying on the sidewalk near 67th and Lincoln. Despite life saving efforts, Benjamin died from his injuries.