‘Our chances are really good:’ POLITICO hints Milwaukee is frontrunner to host DNC in 2020

MILWAUKEE — POLITICO reported Milwaukee is the frontrunner to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020. With the official announcement a few weeks out, business leaders said Monday, Feb. 4 they were feeling confident.

“I think we’ve got a one in three chance. No, I think our chances are really good,” said Tim Sheehy, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC).

Sheehy told FOX6 News Milwaukee is the best place to hold the DNC for a variety of reasons. There is the summer climate, comfortable — Fiserv Forum, new — and the city is dedicated to giving the DNC its due.

“This will be the biggest event Milwaukee has put on. It may be an afterthought in the other markets. This will be a shining star for Milwaukee,” Sheehy said.

POLITICO called Milwaukee the odds-on favorite, but said Miami and Houston were still in the hunt. The one drawback for Milwaukee — not enough hotel rooms.

Business groups argued they can make it work by offering transportation from suburban hotels into and out of the city.

“We’ve got a great product already in place and we will be able to utilize our resources to those niche needs we’re going to have to have ready in time for this conference,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District 21.

Awaiting the official announcement, Milwaukee leaders were keeping their fingers crossed — moving forward with plans to roll out the city’s welcome mat.

“If we get the convention, Milwaukee is gonna be awesome. If we don’t get the convention, Milwaukee is gonna be awesome,” Sheehy said.

POLITICO said the DNC chair has a personal connection to Milwaukee. He got married in this city — and Milwaukee is his wife’s hometown.