× Reginaldo Etienne pleads guilty to 2 charges in Kenosha County bike trail attacks

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man accused in two sexual assaults that happened on the Kenosha County Bike Trail in March and May of 2018 pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 4 to two of 10 charges against him. The other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Reginaldo Etienne, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree sexual assault/use of force. He was identified in the assaults via DNA testing. Sheriff’s officials say the victim from the May attack fought the suspect, which resulted in the critical DNA evidence that led to the arrest.

According to sheriff’s officials, on March 25 and May 21, investigators responded to separate sexual assault complaints that occurred on the Kenosha County Bike Trail. Evidence at both scenes was collected by investigators. This evidence was submitted for processing to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

On June 4, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a report on tests results from the State Crime Lab indicating DNA confirmation to one of the items submitted.

Etienne is set to be sentenced on March 25.