‘Their hands went up:’ Intruders exiting home met by owners’ son — wielding a gun

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Home intruders got an unexpected surprise after breaking into a North Carolina home.

The suspects were met with a gun drawn once they exited the home. Stephen Routh watches over his parent’s home on McKnight Street, and after getting a call about some unusual people on the property, he made his way over to see what was going on.

When he arrived, he saw three suspects trying to exit through the back door. He held them at gunpoint, ordering them to the ground while talking with 911 dispatchers.

“I had the gun and they were coming out, and as soon as they saw the big gun pointed at them, their hands went up," said Routh.

Cellphone video showed the intense moments.

Asheboro police responded to the burglary Sunday afternoon, Feb. 3.

Before the suspects encountered Routh, they ransacked the inside of the home, leaving shattered glass everywhere.

“It is a terrible mess. All the drawers are screwed. Cabinets drawers have been open. Stuff thrown out. Papers everywhere,” said Routh.

The suspects did not take anything of value before they tried to escape, leaving Routh confused over what the suspects were after.

“They know this is not their home. They know they had no business in here, and they mentioned they just thought they would just go in there and look around,” said Routh.

Routh said it could've been worse, but he said he hopes criminals learn an important lesson from this incident.

“There have been too many instances lately of home invasions like this, where they get caught, and some people have been shot and killed. People are not taking this mess anymore,” said Routh.

Police are actively investigating this case.