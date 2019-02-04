Thinking chocolate: Some sweet treats your valentine is sure to love

Our values are simple; Treat others as you want to be treated, Do your best, and Have fun! These values translate directly to a culture of people who are driven to provide an exceptional confectionery experience. Coupled with our high quality products, in-store craftsmanship, and genuinely friendly team members, we create an atmosphere that our customers want to visit again and again. From sight, to taste, touch, smell and sound, a visit to Kilwins provides an authentic sensory and taste experience like none other. Our customers have come to know and love us as “My Kilwins” and share Kilwins with friends and family. Kilwins is where people celebrate, vacation, and share the experience of life, family, and gifting in a nostalgic Americana setting.

“Sweet in every Sense since 1947”