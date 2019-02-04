× ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John found dead at 52

Kristoff St. John, star of the long-running soap opera “Young and the Restless” was found dead Sunday, Feb. 3, according to TMZ. He was 52.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ one of Kristoff’s friends went to check on him at his San Fernando valley home — and found his body. Kristoff was pronounced dead the scene.

There was no sign of foul play, however, one source tells TMZ alcohol might have played a role.

Kristoff has played Neil Winters on Young and the Restless since 1991.