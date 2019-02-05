× Police: 30-year-old Racine woman arrested for OWI after crashing stolen SUV

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 30-year-old Racine woman was taken into custody late Monday night, Feb. 4 for her second OWI offense after she crashed a stolen SUV in Mount Pleasant.

According to police, around 11:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Taylor Avenue and Lathrop Avenue for reports of an SUV that went into the ditch.

Upon arrival, officers conducted an investigation and noticed signs of impairment. Officers administered standard field sobriety tests to the driver. The results showed that the operator was impaired. She was then transported to Ascension Hospital for a legal blood draw.

While at the hospital, police discovered that the SUV was stolen.

The driver was transported to the Racine County Jail. Charged have been recommended for operating while intoxicated, operation of motor vehicle without owner’s consent, operation after revocation, failure to install ignition interlock device and probation hold.