83-year-old dies after sucker punch at gas station following road rage incident

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- An 83-year-old man died after he was sucker punched in the head during an alleged road rage incident.

The incident happened at a Sunoco gas station on Rockside Road in Independence, Ohio just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3.

Surveillance video showed the victim pulled into the gas station. Then, the video showed a man in a black Jeep pulled in behind him a few seconds later.

The men got out of their cars, and the man driving the Jeep summoned the 83-year-old man to seemingly show him something on the front of his car.

After the pair talked for a few seconds, out of nowhere, the attacker punched the victim in the head. He fell to the ground and slammed his head on the pavement, a police report said.

The victim was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office as Gary Power Sr.

The attacker stole Power's wallet and drove away. Police found him few minutes later when they were called to break up a fight at a Denny's next door.

Power was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Feb. 5 by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible road rage incident.