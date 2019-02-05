A family-owned sweet shop in Wauwatosa is celebrating its 100th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- One family-owned sweet shop in Wauwatosa is celebrating a major milestone. For Niemann’s Candies and Ice Cream, 2019 marks 100 years of business. That's where Kasey spent the morning -- to help make special-edition anniversary truffles!

About Niemann's Candies and Ice Cream (website)

Located in the heart of downtown Wauwatosa, Niemann's has created homemade candy and ice cream since 1919! Using family recipes passed down over multiple generations, Jim Niemann has developed and improved hundreds of creations while allowing the business to maintain it's historical roots! Stop in today to try one of our authentic, homemade treats!

​We're celebrating our 100th year in business and would like to thank our valued customers for the great memories over the years!