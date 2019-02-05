A new angle: Surveillance video shows SUV plunge into KK River during pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- New surveillance video has been released showing a pursuit that ended when a Black Chevy Trailblazer went into the KK River on New Year's Eve -- Monday, Dec. 31. Three people were killed -- positively identified by police as Shannon Nehmer, 19, Charles Barefield, 29 and Annamelia Hernandez, 2.

The medical examiner confirmed for FOX6 News Shannan Nehmer was "several weeks" pregnant at the time of her death.

According to police, the pursuit began around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31 when a supervisor from the Milwaukee Police Department observed a vehicle that was wanted in connection to at least two armed robberies (one near 14th and Greenfield and the other near 23rd and Lapham) at the location of W. Arrow Street and S. Comstock Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit.

The vehicle then crashed into the KK River, submerging 30 feet to the bottom.

Police said this all started with separate armed robberies occurring within less than 30 minutes.

Police say the first armed robbery happened around 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 near 14th and Greenfield. According to police, the victim advised he was checking fluids under his vehicle when three suspects approached from a black Chevy Blazer and demanded money at gunpoint. Police said the victim was struck in the face by one of the suspects, and his phone was taken. The suspects, two males and a female, then got back into the SUV and fled.

Twenty-five minutes later, police were called out to 23rd and Lapham for a ShotSpotter call. Officers found two victims at the scene. Police learned two suspects approached the victims; one brandishing a semi-automatic pistol -- demanding valuables. One of the suspects pushed one of the victims to the ground, and began kicking them in the head multiple times. Police said a citizen intervened with a machete and started chasing the suspects on foot. One of the suspects turned and began firing at the citizen. Police said fortunately, nobody was struck by the gunfire.

Police learned these robberies were related and involved the same suspects and suspect vehicle. A description of that vehicle was broadcast to all officers.

Hours later, around 8:30 p.m., it was spotted, and a pursuit was initiated near Comstock and Arrow Street. The pursuit headed eastbound on Greenfield, continuing to the end of Greenfield -- terminated in the 600 block of Greenfield. The vehicle then crashed into the KK River, submerging 30 feet to the bottom.

The pursuit lasted less than two minutes, and reached speeds of 80 to 100 miles per hour.

Charges have been filed against the third suspect prosecutors said was involved in the two armed robberies before the pursuit.

Andre Dyson, 20, of Milwaukee faces one count of armed robbery, as party to a crime, one count of attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime. Police said he was arrested on Jan. 1.