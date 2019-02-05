‘Design milestone:’ American Family Insurance Amphitheater roof raised 26 feet

MILWAUKEE — – Milwaukee World Festival announced Tuesday, Feb. 5 that a portion of the roof of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater has been safely and successfully raised to almost twice the height of the current roof, from 39 feet to 65 feet.

According to a news release, the lift expands stage production capabilities in the Amphitheater, which will now have the ability to host larger and more complex tours. This portion of the project marked an engineering and design milestone of phase one of the redevelopment of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

“The roof lift was one of the most complex elements of the building project, and one of the most important, as it will allow us to host the world’s largest tours. The Amphitheater has seen its share of legends over the years, and by raising the roof, we will continue to attract top talent ensuring Summerfest remains a driver of economic impact and tourism for Wisconsin,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Approximately half of the current roof was raised, from the stage out to the end of the current reserved seating sections 1-3, which is approximately 24,100 square feet (1/2 acre), and weighing 607,000 pounds. Work will now continue to complete the backstage dressing room building, which will be open in time for Summerfest 2019.

The first phase of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater construction is currently on schedule and will continue into June 2019. Immediately following Summerfest, construction will resume on the second phase of work which includes new food and beverage options and hospitality areas, added concourse space, new and remodeled restrooms, increased ADA accessibility, and a newly configured seating bowl which will maintain the same seating capacity.

The grand opening is scheduled for Summerfest 2020. For more information, photos, and time-lapse video, visit summerfest.com.