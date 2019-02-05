KENOSHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Kenosha for Kenosha Restaurant Week. He checked out the Boat House Pub and Eatery and Villa D' Carlo. Enjoy multi-course meals for Breakfast or Brunch ($10), Lunch ($10), and Dinner ($20 and $30).

Welcome to Kenosha Restaurant Week, a nine-day celebration of our community's delicious dining scene. Enjoy a culinary adventure as you dine around the greater Kenosha Area, exploring a diverse selection of local restaurants offering delicious multi-course meals at tasty savings. Grab your Restaurant Week menus and enjoy everything from retro diners, cafes and burger joints to swanky bistros, supper clubs, and ethnic eateries. You’ll find plenty of places to please your palate.

The talented chefs behind Kenosha's most popular restaurants have cooked up special fixed-price menus that you'll only find during Restaurant Week. Get the best Restaurant Week deals when you dine in Kenosha during this amazing food event. No tickets, passes or coupons are required. Your favorite places to eat in Kenosha are serving up something special for this event, so don't miss out! Just visit any participating restaurant and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu!

Kenosha Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to try a new restaurant, indulge in delicious food, or find new things to love at an old favorite. So, gather your friends and family and make plans to join us in Kenosha for this most tasteful event!