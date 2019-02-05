× Milo, puppy born with upside down paws, learning to walk

STILLWATER, Okla. — A hound puppy born with upside-down front paws is on the mend after undergoing surgeries to correct his birth defect.

Milo was just 5 weeks old when he was surrendered to Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary in Oklahoma. Veterinarians knew something had to be done when they noticed that Milo’s front paws were turned upside down.

Milo underwent corrective surgery in early January at Oklahoma State University’s Veterinary Medical Hospital. He wore a front body split to prevent him from using his front legs.After about three weeks, he was ready to start rehab with his newly-corrected paws.

Wednesday, Jan. 30 the sanctuary shared video of Milo standing and sitting “all by himself!”

Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary says walking will take some time for Milo, as his elbows are still tight and ankles and paws are loose.

The animal sanctuary says Milo has a long road ahead of him but they’re excited for his future.

“We are soooo optimistic he’s gonna exceed our expectations, because he’s Milo,” Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary said in a Facebook post.

Way to go, Milo!

35.675572 -97.248250