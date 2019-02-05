× Milwaukee woman accused of embezzling $33K+ from Hartland-Lakeside School District

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Milwaukee woman hired to be the business manager for Hartland-Lakeside School District is now accused of embezzling more than $33,000 from the district. The accused is Diana Taylor. She faces three felony charges. The first two are for filing false income tax returns with the intent to evade or obtain a tax credit — the third is for theft of movable property.

According to the criminal complaint, Taylor, 41, was the business manager for Hartland-Lakeside School District from 2015 to 2018. The complaint alleges Taylor used a Hartland-Lakeside School District issued credit card to make $33,144 in personal purchases that she was not authorized to make.

For the 2016 to 2017 tax years, Taylor claimed her correct wages from Hartland-Lakeside School District. However, she allegedly failed to report the additional $33,144 that she embezzled from Hartland-Lakeside School District, resulting in fraudulent refunds of $2,196 from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Criminal charges were filed against Taylor on Feb. 1 by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Taylor is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court on Monday, Feb. 18. If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison, a $45,000 fine, or both.