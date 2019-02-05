New Berlin school officials investigate video that shows student using homophobic slur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- Michael Fesenmaier, the principal of New Berlin West Middle/High School, issued a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 5 condemning a student video which was shared on Facebook.

The video, which was posted to social media on Monday, Feb. 4 at New Berlin West High School, shows a pair of students at the high school wearing t-shirts with text that read "THERE'S ONLY" along with male and female symbols beneath. One of the students is heard using a homophobic slur as he shouts across a room.

Principal Fessmeier's statement reads as follows:

"This afternoon, we were made aware of a video taken at New Berlin West after school. It appears the video was made today and is already making the rounds on social media. "The language used in the video by the students will not be tolerated in our school. We do not believe the views shared in the video are reflective of our student body as a whole. "We are currently investigating the situation. And while we cannot share any specifics regarding student discipline, please know that we intend to hold the students involved accountable with appropriate consequences."

Superintendent Joe Garza also issued a statement on this matter:

"The language used in the video is not appropriate and will not be condoned in our schools. New Berlin West administrators are investigating the situation, and all those involved will be subject to appropriate disciplinary actions. That said, we do not share student discipline details with the media."

The initial social media post that features this video is generating comments from students, former students and community members alike. FOX6 News has spoken with people who say they do not tolerate this type of behavior. One person mentioned they had experienced bullying at the school in the past.

This is a developing story.