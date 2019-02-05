Ozaukee County sheriff: Saukville squad crash remains under investigation

SAUKVILLE — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Saukville police squad was involved in a crash on Saturday evening, Feb. 2. It happened at the intersection of Highway 33 and North Riverside Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, two Saukville Police Department officers were responding to a domestic violence incident just before 6 p.m., when their squad collided with a 2001 Lexus RX 300.

The driver of the Lexus, identified by officials as a 53-year-old Random Lake man, and the two officers were taken to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton where they were treated and released.

Authorities say the driver of the squad, a 26-year-old Saukville officer, has been with the department for approximately one month. The passenger in the squad, the 33-year-old Saukville officer, has been with the department since 2014.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

