Police: 16-month-old boy ingested heroin while mom was unconscious due to overdose

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — A 16-month-old boy ingested heroin after his mother overdosed at a home in Pennsylvania, police said.

Investigators said the boy’s father found the woman passed out Monday night, Feb. 4.

The boy was also unconscious. The father took him to the hospital, where doctors used Narcan on him.

Police believe the child chewed on a discarded heroin baggie that he found in a trash can.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said parents should be penalized in cases like this.

“In my opinion, when children get into mom and dad or guardians’ habits, and those habits are drug addiction, then why should the poor child suffer? They are putting that baby in harm’s way. They are putting that baby at great human danger, and they deserve to be punished the way the law can punish them,” said Chitwood.

The boy was in guarded condition at the hospital. His mother also survived the overdose. There was no word on her condition.