Police: Husband shot suspect who was trying to rob his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect was hospitalized after being shot while trying to rob a woman in Antioch, Tennessee Monday night, Feb. 4.

The robbery occurred in the 300 block of Bakertown Road at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Police said the suspect, described as a man in his early 20s, had robbed the victim when her husband intervened and shot the man in the stomach.

The suspect then fled the scene, and was later dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center. Police said he suffered critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.