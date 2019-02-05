Sheriff releases videos from night security guard was shot to death by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBBINS, Ill. — Cook County officials on Monday released videos taken the night security guard Jemel Roberson was fatally shot by Midlothian police officer, according to WGN.

Roberson, 26, was working at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in Robbins, Ill., on Nov. 11 when a shooting broke out inside the bar. One video released Monday shows the chaotic scene that unfolds as someone opens fire.

Roberson returned fire, officials said, and was detaining one of the shooting suspects when he was fatally shot by a Midlothian officer who responded to the scene.

Investigators said Roberson was not wearing clothing identifying him as a security guard, but some witnesses said he wore a hat emblazoned with the word “Security.”

On Monday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office released police dashcam videos, police body camera videos and witnesses’ cellphone videos in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Video of the fatal shooting was not released.

Included in the footage are scenes of the confrontation and shooting that occurred inside the bar before police were called, and outrage from onlookers outside the bar after Roberson was killed. Several videos show Roberson wounded on the scene.

The Midlothian Police Department last month identified the officer who killed Robersonas fourth-year Officer Ian Covey. Covey was put on administrative leave pending a state police investigation.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the initial shooting inside the bar.

“The Sheriff’s Office has determined that under state law, and in the interests of transparency, these videos are now releasable to the public,” the department said in a statement.

Roberson was father to a young son, and had another child on the way. He served as a musician for several churches and wanted to become a Chicago police officer. Following his death, Roberson’s family filed a lawsuit against the Midlothian Police Department.