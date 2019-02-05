Simple, sweet treats: Confectionately Yours ‘specializies in mouth watering southern style desserts’

MILWAUKEE -- Cookies, candy, cake and more -- you can find it all at "Confectionately Yours" in Milwaukee. Adija Smith is the woman behind the bakery. She joins Real Milwaukee with not only some of the goodies you can find at Confectionately Yours -- but also some simple recipes we can make at home.
About Confectionately Yours by GGG (website)
Confectionately Yours by GGG formerly Greer's Gourmet Goodies, specializies in mouth watering southern style desserts, celebration cookies, hand-made candies, and more. We are so excited to share our love for baking with families across the world. From your sunday dinner favorites to an elegant wedding or special event, whomever you treat, we're sure to make it sweet.Made from the finest ingredients and a limitless amount of love, enjoy any of our bakery items for a special occassion, after sunday dinner, or if you are craving something sweet.BakeryA sweet combination of caramels, nuts, nougat filings, and berries usually followed by some of the worlds best quality chocolates. As if that isnt enough, indulge in our famous nut brittle any way you likeit.ConfectionsTry our custom cookies at your special event. These cookies tend to be the gift that keeps on giving. Send your guest away with a tasty thank you with our custom sugar cookie.