40-year-old man arrested on drug charges; search warrant executed at home in Kenosha

KENOSHA COUNTY — A 40-year-old man was arrested before officials with the “Kenosha Drug Operations Group” served a search warrant Tuesday morning, Feb. 5 at a home on 50th Street near 42nd Avenue in Kenosha.

The “knock and announce” search warrant was served around 9 a.m., and officials with the Kenosha Police Department’s “Gang Unit” assisted.

The suspect was taken into custody before the warrant was executed. The arrest was made at a different location. The suspect was taken to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department without incident.

At the home, officials recovered 258.6 grams of marijuana and two handguns.

Sheriff’s officials said prior to the execution of the warrant, the suspect was the subject of an investigation involving four grams of cocaine obtained from him as part of the investigation.

The suspect was being held at the Kenosha Count Jail on charges of manufacturing/delivering cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with intent to deliver marijuana/THC within 1,000 feet of a school and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.