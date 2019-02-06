A star is born: Future looks bright for newborn foal with superstar parents

With so much pressure and expectation, being born to superstar parents mustn’t be easy — but that hasn’t stopped the horse racing world from getting very excited about a baby boy.

Born to dam Annie Power and sire Galileo, the as yet unnamed foal is the product of racing royalty.

Mum was a champion hurdler, winning 15 of her 17 races, and dad is considered one of the greatest thoroughbreds of all time.

No pressure then…

This is Annie Power’s first foal since retiring from racing in 2017, and she was bought by Coolmore Stud with this very day in mind.

Taken to the Irish stables to breed with the likes of Galileo — perhaps the most successful stud on the planet — there is now much anticipation about the racing pedigree of the newborn.

The stable tweeted a picture of the foal and her superstar mother after the successful birth Tuesday.

“Brilliant racemare Annie Power with her first foal, a colt by Galileo born @coolmorestud #HomeOfChampions,” the caption read.

Winner of the Epsom Derby in 2001, Galileo has gone on to father a host of champion horses. His bloodline is in such demand, his stud fee is kept private.

His most famous offspring is Frankel, who went unbeaten for his entire 14 race career, and has become one of the world’s most successful stallions with 75 Group 1 winners to date.

No wonder so much is expected from his latest foal.