Caught on video: Man leaves baby on train to take smoke break

CLEVELAND -- A train takes off with an unaccompanied baby inside.

The Greater Cleveland Transit Authority(RTA) says the man, seen on surveillance video, walked onto a train at the Windermere Station on Jan. 12, and placed a baby in a seat.

The man then stepped out for a quick smoke break.

Turns out, the man underestimated how much time he had because shortly after he left, the train pulled out of the station.

The man started running, frantically trying to stop the train but it was too late.

Eventually the RTA was alerted about the unaccompanied baby and ordered the train to go back.

The baby and the man were reunited. He is not facing any charges.