Check out this recipe for Chicken Tinga

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever heard of Chicken Tinga? Maybe the bacon and chipotle will grab your attention. Chef Michael Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a taco recipe he cooks up at 2Mesa.

Chicken Tinga

Ingredients

2 tablespoon of Extra virgin olive oil

2 strips of Bacon

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 onion sliced

4 cloves garlic chopped

1 tomatillo sliced thin

1 tomato sliced thin

2 bay leafs

1 can of chipotle peppers and their juice crushed

2 teaspoons dried oregano (preferably Mexican)

2 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 oz of chicken broth

2 breasts of organic chicken

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

1. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over high heat for 30 seconds.

2. Add the next 9 ingredients and saute on medium high while moving for about 5 minutes

3. Add next 2 ingredient and cook for another 1 minute.

4. Add chicken and cook on each side for 2 minutes.

5. Add chicken broth and cook for another 4 minutes covered.

6. Turn off sauce & Transfer chicken to a large plate and once cool to the touch shred in large pieces

7. Turn sauce on let come to a boil reduce to simmer and return chicken to the sauce and cook together .

8. Season with salt & pepper and serve