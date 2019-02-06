Check out this recipe for Chicken Tinga

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever heard of Chicken Tinga? Maybe the bacon and chipotle will grab your attention. Chef Michael Feker joins Real Milwaukee with a taco recipe he cooks up at 2Mesa.
Chicken Tinga
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon of Extra virgin olive oil
- 2 strips of Bacon
- 1 tablespoon of tomato paste
- 1 onion sliced
- 4 cloves garlic chopped
- 1 tomatillo sliced thin
- 1 tomato sliced thin
- 2 bay leafs
- 1 can of chipotle peppers and their juice crushed
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano (preferably Mexican)
- 2 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 oz of chicken broth
- 2 breasts of organic chicken
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions
1. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over high heat for 30 seconds.
2. Add the next 9 ingredients and saute on medium high while moving for about 5 minutes
3. Add next 2 ingredient and cook for another 1 minute.
4. Add chicken and cook on each side for 2 minutes.
5. Add chicken broth and cook for another 4 minutes covered.
6. Turn off sauce & Transfer chicken to a large plate and once cool to the touch shred in large pieces
7. Turn sauce on let come to a boil reduce to simmer and return chicken to the sauce and cook together .
8. Season with salt & pepper and serve