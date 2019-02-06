‘I can’t wait:’ JJ Watt to deliver the spring commencement address at UW in May

MADISON — J.J. Watt will be the spring commencement speaker at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May.

The announcement was made Wednesday, Feb. 6.

According to a news release from UW officials, Watt, who attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison from 2008-10 and played for the Wisconsin Badgers, will share his approach to life with graduates on May 11.

“I can’t wait to get back to Camp Randall,” said Watt in the release. “I’m so excited to see everybody there.”

Watt was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and graduated from Pewaukee High School. He gave up a football scholarship after one season at Central Michigan University, transferring to Wisconsin as a walk-on.

He’s played for the Houston Texans for eight seasons after leaving school a year early and signing with the team as the No. 11 overall draft pick of 2011.

He was named Sports Illustrated co-Sportsperson of the Year and Walter Payton NFL Man of the YEar in 2017 for his athletic accomplishments, coupled by his charitable efforts, including raising $37 million for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.