Law enforcement, emergency responders line route of procession for fallen officer

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement officers, emergency responders and city residents lined the route of a procession for a fallen Milwaukee police officer on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 6.

The officer was shot while serving a search warrant with the Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit near 12th and Manitoba around 9:15 a.m. He later died from his injuries at Froedtert Hospital.

The procession will take the officer’s body from the hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office in downtown Milwaukee.

Officials revealed the officer was 35 years old — and a 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. He served proudly with the Tactical Enforcement Unit.