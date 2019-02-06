× Milwaukee Admirals shutout by Texas Stars

MILWAUKEE — Goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 27 of 28 shots that he saw, but it wasn’t enough as the Admirals fell 1-0 to the Texas Stars on Wednesday night at Panther Arena. The loss dropped the team record to 2-2-2 on their current nine-game homestand.

The only goal of the game came from the Star’s Joel L’Esperance, who was sprung on a partial breakaway by Dillon Heatherington and then went in and scored on Grosenick with Admirals defenseman Jarred Tinordi draped all over him.

That was all the offense that Texas goalie Landon Bow would need as he stopped 29 shots, including 18 in the third period, to pick up his first shutout of the season.

The Admirals were unsuccessful in two power-play chances, including one with less than five minutes to play in the game.

The Admirals are off on Thursday before continuing their homestand by hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night at 7 pm. Following the game classic rock legends STYX will perform in a post-game concert.