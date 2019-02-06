New emojis represent people with disabilities

MILWAUKEE — New emojis for your phone are on the way.

People with physical disabilities are well represented with the new wheelchair emoji as well as mechanical arms and legs.

More animals have been added, too. With a service dog, sloths, orangutans and otters making the list. And some other food items made the cut: butter, falafel, garlic and onion and ice cubes made the list.

More than 200 new emojis will be coming to iOS later this year. The Unicode Consortium has finalized the list and now smartphone makers are free to implement the new characters. But, they must design the new icons first.

The emoji in the attached photo is just a representation of the new characters. They don’t reflect the design Apple and other smartphone makers will use.