Racine man arrested, accused of pointing gun at another man in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — Charges have been filed against a Racine man accused of pointing a firearm at another man in an incident that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 5 on 13th Avenue near West Street in Union Grove.

Sheriff’s officials said they received a complaint about a suspicious person photographing a vehicle in the area. A deputy responded, and observed a man pointing a handgun at another man. The deputy quickly de-escalated the incident and began investigating, sheriff’s officials said.

An investigation revealed the person taking photographs of the vehicle was a concerned citizen who believed the vehicle to be suspicious.

A passenger of the vehicle believed the concerned citizen was acting aggressively and in a hostile manner while photographing them, and approached the citizen, pointing a firearm at him.

During the investigation, numerous witnesses advised the citizen was not in any way acting aggressively or in a hostile manner and provided a photograph of the encounter.

Christopher Ebner, 25, was arrested. He faces two misdemeanor charges — intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. He made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial conference was set for March 7. Cash bond was set at $500.