Simple, effective: Gracie Jiu-Jitsu ‘offers programs to accommodate everyone’

MILWAUKEE -- Simple, effective self-defense. It's the foundation of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. Kasey spent the morning at their Wauwatosa studio learning powerful yet efficient techniques designed specifically for women.

About Gracie Jiu-Jitsu (website)

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu offers programs to accommodate everyone. Every program is structured in a beginner friendly, co-operative environment that fosters learning. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is perfect for the average person because it does not rely on strength to subdue the aggressor, but rather uses the framework of your body and leverage techniques to allow you to overcome a stronger, more aggressive attacker.