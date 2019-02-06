× ‘Simpsons’ scores 2-season renewal from Fox and could outlive us all

A lot may be changing at Fox, but “The Simpsons” apparently is forever.

The network on Wednesday renewed the longest-running primetime scripted TV series for two more seasons, meaning the show will continue through at least its 32nd season.

By the end of its newly re-upped order, “The Simpsons” will have graced televisions screens for 713 episodes. For context, at an estimated 22 minutes per episode, it would take you more than ten days to watch 32 seasons of “The Simpsons” without stopping. (R.I.P., you.)

How ‘The Simpsons’ keeps predicting the future

In a cheeky press release from the network, Homer Simpson was quoted as saying, “Woo hoo! 32 Seasons! Watch your back ‘Meet the Press.'”

Long as its run may be, “The Simpsons” hasn’t always aged well.

Recent years have seen the series come under fire for its character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, an Indian-American character who operates the Kwik-E-Mart convenience store. The character has been called by some a negative, stereotypical representation of South Asians, a charge that drove the 2017 documentary “The Problem with Apu.”

The character is voiced by actor Hank Azaria, who has said he is willing to step aside from voicing the character.

The producers of the show have responded to the criticism in interviews and on-air. The latter, however, only flamed the fires of outrage.

Currently airing its 30th season, “The Simpsons” has won 33 Emmy Awards and a Peabody.

The show was also nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short “The Longest Daycare.”