Standard of integrity: Wigwam Mills ‘is proud to knit its socks in Sheboygan’

SHEBOYGAN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Sheboygan at Wigwam Mills. Wigwam Mills has been knitting socks for more than a century. Brian is learning what happens on the factory floor and the process of making socks.
About Wigwam Mills (website)
Wigwam Mills, Inc. is proud to knit its socks in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.A., just for you because we care.
We care that thousands of manufacturers in this country sacrifice quality for less-expensive labor in other areas of the world, to increase the bottom line. We continue to lobby in Washington D.C. for programs that responsibly limit the quantity of imported products coming into this country while still pursuing a policy of fair trade with our many global neighbors. We care about the environmental, sociological, and financial implications of this policy.
We want you to feel good about buying the Wigwam brand because we've set a standard of integrity that we strive to live up to every day.
Our manufacturing facility is state of the art and getting more "green" all of the time. We have and are working with local utilities to improve our efficiency and limit our carbon footprint by installing solar energy panels to heat our water, motion sensory lights to limit wasted power, and responsible waste management to re-use and recycle as much as we can.
We support wool producers in this country by sourcing our wool almost exclusively from American yarn spinners who buy from American wool growers. And we support domestic yarn spinners whenever possible and work with them to get the best quality natural and manmade fibers and yarn for all of our products.
For over 100 years, Wigwam has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of our customers. We have done this not just through providing them the finest quality socks, but by providing them with the assurance that their purchase of Wigwam socks supports its reputation of honesty and integrity.