Standard of integrity: Wigwam Mills ‘is proud to knit its socks in Sheboygan’

SHEBOYGAN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Sheboygan at Wigwam Mills. Wigwam Mills has been knitting socks for more than a century. Brian is learning what happens on the factory floor and the process of making socks.

About Wigwam Mills (website)

Wigwam Mills, Inc. is proud to knit its socks in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.A., just for you because we care. We care that thousands of manufacturers in this country sacrifice quality for less-expensive labor in other areas of the world, to increase the bottom line. We continue to lobby in Washington D.C. for programs that responsibly limit the quantity of imported products coming into this country while still pursuing a policy of fair trade with our many global neighbors. We care about the environmental, sociological, and financial implications of this policy. We want you to feel good about buying the Wigwam brand because we've set a standard of integrity that we strive to live up to every day.

