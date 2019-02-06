Those who know 26-year-old suspect in officer’s death shocked by the incident: ‘We were like, ‘No way!”

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 6 in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer that happened near 12th and Manitoba as members of MPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit worked to serve a search warrant. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales Wednesday night identified the suspect as Jordan Fricke.

“It’s scary. I don’t like it. I just want everybody to be OK,” said Jazmin Fricke, Jordan’s sister. “I kept watching the news, kept trying to figure out stuff.”

Jazmin Fricke said she hurried to the scene near 12th and Manitoba, where her brother Jordan and grandmother live. She found the home surrounded by police tape and squad cars.

“I’ve been calling her and calling him all morning. No one answers, so I know something bad happened,” said Jazmin Fricke.

Sources said police were searching for drugs at the home Wednesday morning. At 9:20 a.m., officers made contact with two subjects — and shots were fired. One officer was struck. He later died from his injuries. Chief Morales identified him as Officer Matthew Rittner, 35, a 17-year veteran of MPD, and 10-year veteran of the Tactical Enforcement Unit.

“I want to know what happened. Why’d he do it?” said Jazmin Fricke.

Court records show Fricke doesn’t have a criminal past. His only legal troubles involve traffic violations and OWI.

“When we heard he was being served with a warrant for drugs, we were like, ‘No way!’ He hid everything pretty damn good,” said a family friend.

That family friend, with close ties to the home, said she was in disbelief after the incident.

“I would never have thought in a million years anything like this would happen. Never. It’s just crazy,” she said.

As they searched for answers, their thoughts also turned to the officer and his family.

“The police officer is only 35 years old. It’s so sad. It’s all so sad,” said the family friend.