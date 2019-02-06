Wintry mix makes for slick morning commute, causing scattered power outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN -- A winter weather advisory has been extended until 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 for all of southeast Wisconsin. This, as freezing drizzle lingers in the area. The icy conditions are also causing some scattered power outages across the area.

Another winter weather advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.

Icy weather is causing some scattered outages across Southeastern Wisconsin. Crews are working hard to get power back on. Help us by reporting any outages and take steps to make sure you are prepared and safe.https://t.co/5aFPvWgnyW pic.twitter.com/KO7rmQIHeb — We Energies (@we_energies) February 6, 2019

