27 years in prison for man who tried to commit suicide after sexually assaulting 4-year-old

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy at Humboldt Park in August of 2018 has been sentenced to prison.

Daniel Mangert, 36, in December pleaded guilty to one count of first degree child sexual assault, sexual contact with a person under the age of 13. Two other charges were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

In court on Thursday, Feb. 7, Mangert was sentenced to serve 27 years in prison, and 20 years extended supervision, with credit for 137 days time served. A sex offender evaluation was ordered, and Mangert must register with and comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Mangert was accused of touching a 4-year-old boy and asking him to perform sex acts. A criminal complaint said on Aug. 19, 2018, the 4-year-old boy’s mother went to get ice for his sister, who hurt herself playing, and while trying to do that, the boy needed to go to the bathroom. She told him to use the women’s room, so that if he needed help, she could go in to help him. At this point, the complaint said Mangert told her he could show her where the men’s room was — and he continued to insist on showing her where it was. The mother said she was in a rush to get ice for the boy’s sister, so she told him to go to the men’s room. Eventually, she saw the boy exit the men’s room, followed by Mangert.

A witness asked the mother if she knew that Mangert was in the stall with her son, and she said “no,” and that she did not know Mangert. The mother then confronted Mangert, who said he was just helping the boy. During the confrontation, Mangert fled on a bicycle. After the confrontation, the complaint said the boy told his father what happened.

The boy told investigators Mangert asked for a sex act in the bathroom, and touched him inappropriately.

Investigators soon learned Mangert “attempted suicide” by jumping from a cliff area at South Shore Park — less than two miles from Humboldt Park.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said Mangert’s criminal history included a 2005 conviction for causing mental harm to a child and a 2006 conviction for bail jumping.

In the 2005 case, he was sentenced to serve four years in prison and six years extended supervision. In the 2006 case, he was sentenced to serve one year in prison and one year extended supervision. In the 2005 case, he was originally charged with first degree sexual assault of a child.