Winter storm warning for Dodge, Washington, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan until 6 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin in effect until 6 p.m.
Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin

A kids movie adults will actually enjoy! Gino sits down with the case of ‘The Lego Movie 2’

Posted 10:17 am, February 7, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Gino recently sat down with stars Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks to talk about why the movie isn't just for kids.