× Body found burned in car in Lake County identified as Milwaukee teacher

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A body burned beyond recognition that was found inside a car in Illinois, has been identified as a missing Milwaukee teacher.

Kathleen Ryan, a teacher at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy — disappeared and an investigation into her whereabouts spanned two states.

Authorities say dental records positively identified the remains.

Ryan’s Pontiac was found charred on Route 41 near Gurnee, Illinois.

Ryan’s family was holding out hope the remains were not hers. The next step is to determine what happened.

“We knew Kathleen was very loved by her family and those who knew her, and we are working diligently to find answers for them,” said Sheriff John Idleburg, Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities in Lake County continue to work with the Milwaukee Police Department in the investigation into Ryan’s death.