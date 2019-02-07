Body of fallen MPD Officer Matthew Rittner to be taken to funeral home Thursday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has announced the body of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner will be transported from the medical examiner’s office to Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield. That process is set to begin around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.
Officials tell FOX6 News the route of the procession will be as follows:
Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6. The fallen officer left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.