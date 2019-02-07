Body of fallen MPD Officer Matthew Rittner to be taken to funeral home Thursday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has announced the body of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner will be transported from the medical examiner’s office to Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield. That process is set to begin around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Officials tell FOX6 News the route of the procession will be as follows:

Please be advised of traffic disruptions as we escort Officer Matthew Rittner from the ME to the funeral home starting approximately 4pm. Route: W on Highland, W on Vliet, S on Hawley, E on Bluemound into Miller Park, on to 175N, W on 94, exit Barker north to Capitol. #MPD1286 pic.twitter.com/KjWgpTXqVh — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 7, 2019

Rittner was shot near 12th and Manitoba on the city’s south side on Wednesday morning, Feb. 6. The fallen officer left behind a wife and young son. He was 35 years old, and a 17-year member of the department.